Trio of tree festivals in Caistor and Market Rasen area

Three local churches are branching out this festive season to put on Christmas Tree Festivals.

Caistor Parish Church has hosted a tree festival for a number of years, but this year St Thomas’s in Market Rasen and All Saints Church at Tealby will also be holding one.

The Market Rasen event will run this weekend - December 7, from 10am to 4pm, and December 8, from noon to 4pm.

At least 17 decorated trees from local groups and businesses will be on display.

There will also be three memory trees - births/baptisms, weddings/anniversaries and in memory - for visitors to add their own personal touch.

A programme of musical entertainment will be playing throughout the day and there will be an opportunity to vote for your favourite tree.

Seasonal refreshments will be available in the church rooms.

The event will be rounded off with Evensong, featuring the Lincoln Diocesan Ladies Choir.

Caistor’s Tree Festival will also take place this weekend - 10am to 4pm on Saturday and 11.30am to 4pm on Sunday.

The church will be filled with trees decorated by local groups and businesses.

The trees will remain in church until Epiphany.

Admission is free but donations are welcome, to be shared between church funds and Andy’s Children’s Hospice.

The following two weekends, Tealby Church will be holding its Magical Charity Christmas Tree Festival.

Entry to the event is by donation, raising funds for The Companions of the Wolds; Tealby Tennis Club; Tealby, Brookenby, Kirmond le Mire and Walesby Churches; St Barnabas Hospice and The Nomad Trust YMCA Lincolnshire.

In addition, within the church porch, there will be a sleeping bag, where items of food, personal hygiene etc can be left to support the homeless.

The tree festival will open on Saturday December 14, which will also see Tealby Christmas Fair taking place in the village hall.

The festival will be open from 10am to 4pm and then noon to 3pm on Sunday, December 15.

Also on the Sunday will be a concert by the Lyndhurst Singers, at 3pm.

The festival will then continue over the weekend of December 21 and 22, with the church open from 10am to 4pm both days.

The event will be rounded off with a traditional village carol service in the church at 4pm on the Sunday.