Trio of MRAG events to help bring market back into Rasen

Market Rasen Action Group (MRAG) has announced three market events over the coming months.

The first is an indoor pop-up market in the Festival Hall.

This event will take place on Saturday, March 21, and run from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

Tables, which are provided, cost £4.

An Easter Bonnet competition will be held during the Food Festival being held in the Market Place on Monday, April 13.

Judging will start at 1pm under the auction shed.

There are three age categories to enter: 0-5 years, 6-11 years and 12 - 18 years.

There all already 12 tasty stalls booked in for the Easter Monday food festival event, but there is still room for more.

MRAG is also looking for musicians to showcase their talent on the day, with 30-minute slots available.

The group’s third event is the first outdoor pop-up market of the year, which will be held in the market place on Saturday, May 16.

Stalls, with a roof, will be provided and pitches cost £8.

An MRAG spokesman said: “Our markets have become very popular with stalls being booked up very quick, so get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

l Bookings for all the events can be made via the Market Rasen Action Group Facebook page or by calling / texting 07853 216461.