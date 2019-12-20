Tree-ditional festive event brings in the visitors to Tealby Church

The first weekend of Tealby Church’s inaugural Christmas Tree Festival was a roaring success - and they are going to do it all again this coming weekend.

Churches from across the Walesby Group and community groups in the village have all contributed to the magnificent displays.

Elodie went from playing tinsel tennis to seeing the tennis club tree, complete with the decoration she had made EMN-191216-091020001

The Rev Chris Hewitt, rector of the Walesby Group, was delighted with the event.

He said: “The wonderful thing about the event, it is not just the churches that have got involved, but the whole community.

“There were two options: to sponsor a tree or two have the tree for nothing and offer to help run the refreshments stall. It has worked really well.

“People have put a lot of thought into the trees, and they all look fantastic.

Leonard Johnson with the RAF-themed tree cretaed by members of Brookenby Church EMN-191216-091033001

“We had lots of visitors over the weekend and we are looking forward to welcoming even more this coming weekend.”

The festival will be open this Saturday, December 21, and Sunday, December 22, from 10am to 4pm each day.

The event will be rounded off with a traditional village carol service in the church at 4pm on Sunday.

Proceeds from the festival will be shared among a number of the churches and good causes.

The Rev Chris Hewitt, rector of the Walesby Group, sporting his Christmas jumperEMN-191216-091047001

One of those to benefit will be the Nomad Trust charity.

The church porch is set out as a reminder of those who will be without a home this Christmas and donations of food items etc can be left in the porch for the charity.

Some of the volunteers who helped man the refreshments EMN-191216-091114001

Angels in the knitting group display EMN-191216-091129001

Donations for the Nomad TRust can be left in the porch EMN-191220-165204001