Tree-ditional festive event brings in the visitors to Tealby Church

The first weekend of Tealby Church’s inaugural Christmas Tree Festival was a roaring success - and they are going to do it all again this coming weekend.
Churches from across the Walesby Group and community groups in the village have all contributed to the magnificent displays.
The Rev Chris Hewitt, rector of the Walesby Group, was delighted with the event.
He said: “The wonderful thing about the event, it is not just the churches that have got involved, but the whole community.
“There were two options: to sponsor a tree or two have the tree for nothing and offer to help run the refreshments stall. It has worked really well.
“People have put a lot of thought into the trees, and they all look fantastic.
“We had lots of visitors over the weekend and we are looking forward to welcoming even more this coming weekend.”
The festival will be open this Saturday, December 21, and Sunday, December 22, from 10am to 4pm each day.
The event will be rounded off with a traditional village carol service in the church at 4pm on Sunday.
Proceeds from the festival will be shared among a number of the churches and good causes.
One of those to benefit will be the Nomad Trust charity.
The church porch is set out as a reminder of those who will be without a home this Christmas and donations of food items etc can be left in the porch for the charity.