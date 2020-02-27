Traffic chaos in the Market Rasen area

Motorists in the Rasen area are reminded to drive to the snowy conditions after traffic chaos this morning (Thursday).

Several roads in the area have been affected, including the A631 Willingham Hill.

According to eye witnesses, the road is now open but in the last hour reports have come in about traffic being at standstill.

Several motorists were forced to find alternative routes to their destinations.

Traffic is moving slowly in the area of the A631/B1225 (Boucherette crossroads) near Ludford.

The Rasen Mail has also received reports of a school bus becoming stuck on the hill to Tealby.

According to eyewitnesses, police officers are currently on the scene.

Officers are reportedly diverting traffic away from the scene, so motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Motorists are also reminded to ensure their car lights are switched on, as visibility is low.

• More on this story when we have it.