Market Rasen Roadrunners will be heading out on their Summer Tractor Run this Sunday, July 21.

The event costs £10 to take part, which includes a carvery bun, and the tractors will head out from the field in Skinners Lane (off A46 Caistor Road) at 10am.

There will also be a car boot, with pitches free, as well as refreshments, a raffle and auction.

Proceeds for the Urology Dept at Lincoln Hospital.