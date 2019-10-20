Town Topic: Remembrance Sunday in Market Rasen

Next month, the town will once again honour those who have fallen in the two World Wars and subsequent conflicts.

November 2018 marked the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One and there was a record attendance at the Remembrance Sunday commemoration.

On Sunday 10th November, 2019, we hope for good weather and to see everyone there once again.

Starting at 10am, St Thomas’s Church will host the Royal British Legion service.

Then, from 10.30am, people will gather, lining the main street, Union Street and Chapel Street, to watch the Mayor’s Parade, accompanied by the Town Band, from the Market Place to the Cenotaph.

At 11am there will be a two- minute silence to honour the service and sacrifice of our Armed Forces personnel, the British and Commonwealth veterans, the Allies that fought alongside us and the civilian servicemen and women involved in the two Worlds Wars and later conflicts.

This will be followed by wreath laying, led by the Mayor, who lays the first wreath on behalf of the community of Market Rasen, followed by representatives of the government and community, the Armed Forces, veterans and other services.

We are looking for volunteers to assist with this year’s parade, between 9.15am and 11.15am to assist with road closures etc. Training will be provided. Anyone able to help out should email townclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk