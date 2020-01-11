Top honours for Rotary quartet

Four members of the Rotary Club of Market Rasen have been honoured for their charitable work.

Rotarians David Mason, David Herring, Richard Lewis and Richard Hansard each received a Paul Harris Fellowship.

David Herring being presented by Simon Walsh and Hugh Nott

The awards were presented by Rtn Simon Walsh, from Epworth and Isle of Axholme Rotary Club, who will be taking on the role of Assistant District Governor from next July.

Paul Harris was one of the founder members of Rotary in 1905.

He set up a legacy, in the form of Fellowships, to be awarded to members who provided exceptional service to society through contributions to the Rotary Foundation.

This foundation is the vehicle through which Rotary International provides most of its charitable work throughout the world.

Richard Lewis being presented by Simon Walsh with Andrew Dalrymple

The four new fellows join a number of other Rasen Rotarians who have been honoured in this way.

The presentations were made at the Christmas dinner event at Market Rasen Golf and once completed, it was time for members, wives, partners and guests to enjoy their meal, which was followed by entertainment in the form of carol singing, under the baton of, and accompanied by, maestro Rtn Tony Neal on the organ.

The atmosphere changed drastically when everyone was encouraged to accompany the singing with kazoos and swanny whistles.

Whilst at times it proved to be a sometime noisy time, it was once again a very enjoyable evening, with Rotary fellowship, as always, to the fore, on what was the club’s last meeting before the new decade began.