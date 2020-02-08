Time to nominate for WLDC awards

If you know someone who goes out of their way to help others, then don’t let their hard work go unnoticed – nominate them for an award.

West Lindsey District Council is once again looking to recognise those organisations and individual volunteers who are making a huge contribution to lives across the district,

The award categories for 2020 are:

• Contribution to the Environment

•Young Citizen of the Year

• Contribution to Sports

• Contribution to Wellbeing

• Contribution to Arts and Culture

• Good Neighbour

• Contribution to the Community

The deadline for nominations is 4.30pm on Friday March 6.

Nominations can be made via the WLDC website or call 01427 676676.

Winners and runners-up will be invited to a special ceremony on Wednesday April 22 at the Hemswell Court, Hemswell Cliff.