Time to nominate for WLDC awards

WLDC Community Awards 2020
If you know someone who goes out of their way to help others, then don’t let their hard work go unnoticed – nominate them for an award.

West Lindsey District Council is once again looking to recognise those organisations and individual volunteers who are making a huge contribution to lives across the district,

The award categories for 2020 are:

• Contribution to the Environment

•Young Citizen of the Year

• Contribution to Sports

• Contribution to Wellbeing

• Contribution to Arts and Culture

• Good Neighbour

• Contribution to the Community

The deadline for nominations is 4.30pm on Friday March 6.

Nominations can be made via the WLDC website or call 01427 676676.

Winners and runners-up will be invited to a special ceremony on Wednesday April 22 at the Hemswell Court, Hemswell Cliff.