Time to nominate for WLDC awards

If you know someone who goes out of their way to help others, then don’t let their hard work go unnoticed – nominate them for an award.
West Lindsey District Council is once again looking to recognise those organisations and individual volunteers who are making a huge contribution to lives across the district,
The award categories for 2020 are:
• Contribution to the Environment
•Young Citizen of the Year
• Contribution to Sports
• Contribution to Wellbeing
• Contribution to Arts and Culture
• Good Neighbour
• Contribution to the Community
The deadline for nominations is 4.30pm on Friday March 6.
Nominations can be made via the WLDC website or call 01427 676676.
Winners and runners-up will be invited to a special ceremony on Wednesday April 22 at the Hemswell Court, Hemswell Cliff.