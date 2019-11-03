Time to nominate for West Lindsey Community Awards

If you know someone who goes out of their way to help others, don’t let their hard work go unnoticed – nominate them for an award.

The West Lindsey Community Awards 2020 recognise the community organisations, and individual volunteers, who make a huge contribution to lives across the district.

Chairman of the Council and Community Awards panel member, Coun Steve England said: “I am thrilled to be championing our seventh annual community awards.

“I have met so many wonderful people in our district who truly care about the people in their communities, and are willing give up their free time to help out.

“These volunteers don’t seek recognition, but we can spread a little joy as a way of thanking people through our community awards.”

There are seven categories for the awards; Contribution to the Environment, Young Citizen of the Year;

Contribution to Sports; Contribution to Wellbeing; Contribution to Arts and Culture; Good Neighbour; Contribution to the Community.

Visit: www.west-lindsey.gov.uk; closing date for nominations is 4.30pm on Friday March 6, 2020.