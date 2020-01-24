Time to meet the Rasen town council team

Advert ID:NMC6041569

132 mm by170 mm

Booking Code:NMC6041569

Customer ID:Macmillan Publishers International Limited

Colour:4

First Appearance:22/01/20

Last Appearance:26/02/20

The introduction of a new community manager post will support both MRTC’s three-year vision to give people of all ages in Market Rasen a wide choice of music, entertainment, theatre and live events and its short term priority of developing the Festival Hall.

Long-serving council employee Faye Lambkin-Smith has been appointed as community manager and will manage all aspects of the Festival Hall, Market Place and council events.

Faye has worked for the town council for 13 years in various capacities and is well known to residents.

Faye is looking forward to the challenge of new duties and working to enhance the offer of the Festival Hall.

Lucy Waller will be joining the council team as town clerk and responsible financial officer.

Lucy will act as proper officer to the council, advising the council and assisting in the formation of its policies and strategic plans.

Lucy will also be responsible for the council’s financial management and the overall effective management of council resources.

Lucy has previously worked within local authorities at both district and parish level.

She is an experienced clerk and responsible financial officer and is educated to degree level in Business Management.

Working alongside Faye and Lucy will be caretakers Peter Bristow and Martino DiFrancesco, who assist with the smooth running and maintenance of council assets.

• Market Rasen Town Council is based at the Festival Hall in Caistor Road.

Office opening times are: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 10.30am to 1.30pm.

To contact the office call 01673 842479 or 01673 308010.

Email Lucy Waller on: townclerk@marketrasentc.co.uk

Email Faye Lambkin-Smith on: communitymanager@marketrasentc.co.uk