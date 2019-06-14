Time of Silver celebration for Salvation Army in Market Rasen

Market Rasen Salvation Army is preparing to celebrate after reaching their silver anniversary of service to the town.

For this landmark achievement, a special anniversary weekend has been arranged for later this month.

To celebrate 25 years of ministry to the town, the William Booth Memorial Halls Band will be coming to Market Rasen on Saturday, June 29.

Ida Franklin, corps programme co-ordinator said: “To have this band come here is a really big thing for Market Rasen.

“They are brilliant musicians and we are really pleased they are able to join us and help make this event a real celebration of our service in the town.”

The band, which formed in 1880 and is the fourth oldest in the Salvation Army, will be leading the March of Witness.

This will head out from the John Street centre and head to an open air meeting at 6pm.

This event is free and open to all.

On the same day - Saturday, June 29 - there will be a Festival of Praise at the New Life Church in the town’s Serpentine Street at 7pm.

This is a ticketed event, with tickets costing £5 and booking is advised.

Call 01673 842859 to book and for more information.

On Sunday, June 30, Majors David and Merle Garrad will be returning to Market Rasen to lead the 10.30am Morning Worship Service.

The couple previously headed up the Salvation Army in Market Rasen, retiring in 2007.

The Sunday will also see a praise meeting at 3pm, with the Louth Band and singers.

Ida added: “We hope as many people as possible will join us in our celebrations.”