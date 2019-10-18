Three-week road closure at Faldingworth

Plans to resurface the main road through Faldingworth, which will see the route closed and a diversion in place, has had a mixed response from residents.

The work, which is expected to last for three weeks, will see the A46 through the village closed from 7.30am to 6pm daily.

From Monday to Friday, the road will be closed from Buslingthorpe Road to Jubilee Avenue, with the work planned to begin on Monday, November 11.

The signed diversion route for southbound traffic during the closure will be via the A46 to Middle Rasen; A631 to Caenby Corner; A15 to Riseholme roundabout; A46 Lincoln Bypass to Nettleham roundabout; A46 to Faldingworth, and vice versa.

This route could add up to 30 miles to a journey.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “These improvements will make travelling on the A46 a safer and more comfortable journey, so we ask for your continued patience while these works are carried out.

“We intend to do everything we can to minimise disruption, including doing our best to maintain access for residents, school buses and delivery vehicles during the daytime closure.”

Concerns over access to the local primary school have been taken into consideration.

Coun Davies said: “We’ll be halting work for fifteen minutes each morning and evening to allow schoolchildren a safe walking path to and from school.

“We’re also looking forward to having all of the Year 6 students visit site so we can show them what we’re doing and why, which may even get some of them interested in engineering.”

Residents have taken to social media to react to the plan, with some comparing the plan to the closure of the A46 through Middle Rasen last year, and others fearing for road safety.

Andy Senyszyn said: “Those of us in Faldingworth had the joy of being cut off from civilisation when the A46 was redone in Middle Rasen not long back; can’t wait to see what a ‘grand job’ they make of this latest effort.”

Karen Quinlan said: “The back roads are going to become very dangerous with drivers going too fast and with the wet autumn conditions very slippery too.

“Let’s hope the council rethinks the closure timings.”

• What do you think? Email rasenmail@jpimedia.co.uk with your thoughts.