Thousands will get to the heart of essential skill

A Market Rasen school is joining forces with LIVES to support the global ‘Restart a Heart Day’ campaign today (Wednesday).

Restart a Heart Day is a designated day of action across the whole of Europe with the aim to teach vital lifesaving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) skills.

LIVES first responders.

LIVES will be supporting the campaign by delivering lifesaving CPR lessons to students at De Aston School and others across the county.

Nikki Cooke, CEO of LIVES said:“Restart A Heart Day is a fantastic initiative and LIVES is proud to be part of it.

“Sadly, only 1 in 10 people survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, which shows just how important it is to get more people trained in CPR so we can start to improve those statistics.”

Following the success of the previous years’ campaigns, LIVES volunteers will travel across Lincolnshire to ensure as many children as possible learn CPR, and have the opportunity to practice their skills on CPR manikins.

They are estimated to teach almost 3,000 students today.

LIVES is working in partnership with other organisations, including East Midlands Ambulance Service, RAF Wittering, Lincolnshire Police, G4S Policing and Lincolnshire Fire & Rescue to achieve this total.

When someone has a cardiac arrest, every minute without help reduces their chances of survival by 10 per cent.

The earlier CPR is given to a person in cardiac arrest, the greater their chance of survival.

Football clubs across Lincolnshire are also supporting the campaign. Grimsby Town and Lincoln City have invited LIVES trainers to teach the players lifesaving CPR.