Thousands expected as Revesby Races to put on Sunday best!

Usually, you can hear the proverbial pin drop on Sundays at the stunning Revesby Estate near Horncastle.

It will be a rather different story this Sunday (January 19).

Some of the action from last year's Point to Point races.

Instead of the occasional noise of a tractor - or startled pheasant - there will be the sound of horse’s hooves pounding the lush turf...and the cheers of thousands of people.

Those sounds can only mean one thing...it’s time for the South Wold Hunt Point too Point meeting, otherwise known as Revesby Races.

The South Wold connection to Revesby dates back to at least the 1940s.

However, the high cost of maintaining the course - and it’s variety of fences - meant it relocated to Market Rasen in 1997.

After a 40-year absence, the races ‘came home’ again in 2017...and organisers haven’t look back since.

Big crowds attended that comeback meeting in 2017 and the reaction was very positive.

Race-goers were treated to a packed programme with horses thundering past, just metres away from the crowds and leaping over the hair-raising hurdles, all built by volunteers.

Spectators came from all over Lincolnshire - and beyond - for a great day out.

Katherine Howe, 22, said: “I’ve travelled from Doncaster for a day out with friends - and hopefully some winnings.

“It’s a great day...fantastic.”

That, hopefully, will be the reaction again next Sunday.

For 2020, the event has been brought forward in the year.

And, the course itself course has been switched to ‘left-handed’, as event secretary Sally Spink explained.

She said: “We have had permission from the racing authorities to run the course left-handed, which has been a request from jockeys and trainers for the last couple of years.

“As a result, the start and finishing posts will be in the middle of public viewing - just to add to add to the excitement.”

The new look course features Revesby’s very own version of the more famous Melling Road crossing at Aintree, home of the Grand National.

At Revesby, it’s the road that leads to nearby Miningsby!

Twelve months ago, the event had to be re-scheduled because of the ‘Beast From The East.’

It takes a lot to stop the jockeys and their mounts but even they ‘surrendered’ to three feet of snow and icy winds!

This year, organisers have had to contend with what seems like endless rain.

However, Sally insists the going - and the action - will be top class.

She added: “The course itself is in fantastic condition.

“Fences are being dressed, the grass cover is even throughout and we hope to attract a great number of runners as we are in January towards the beginning of the point-to-point season.”

Sally went on to thank the ‘army’ of volunteers who have battled to get the course into condition.

She also thanked several local companies who have sponsored the event - and helped in the preparations. They include Welton Aggregates Ltd and Andrew Spence of J E Spence & Son for helping ensure access for the emergency vehicles on and off the course

They will be on duty on the ‘big day’

Gates will open for the event at 10am, with the first race at 11am.

There will be seven races in all, two of which are national events ahead of finals at race courses in Cheltenham and Garthorpe later in the year

Entry is priced at £10, but free to those under 16.

Race cards will cost £3 and be available on the day.

Alongside the racing, there will be a series of other attractions to keep spectators of all ages happy.

The programme includes a dog show, starting at 11.30am with 21 classes scheduled, laser clay pigeon shooting throughout the day and trade stands including food, crafts, clothing and - last but not least - a bar.

That means the winners will be able to toast their success in style - and commiserate with the losers.

National magazine Horse & Hound will be present.

The full list of races and sponsors is:

Race 1 The Pedersen Contracting Services LTD PPORA Club Members Conditions Race

Race 2 Mr Ian Wilson Open Maiden

Race 3 The Skinner’s Ladies Open

Race 4 The Asher Swimpool Centre Men’s Open

Race 5 The NFU Spilsby (Philip Odling) Restricted Race

Race 6 The Jockey Club and Retraining of Racehorses Veteran Race

Race 7 The Crossly Thompson Wealth Management 4 yo and 5yo Flat Race

lFor more details, visit Revesby Races’ Facebook page.

lPoint-to-Point is a form of amateur horse racing over fences held at a variety of Point-to-Point racecourses throughout the UK. It’s a great day out in the countryside where people come together to enjoy the sport.