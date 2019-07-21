Therapeutic evening for Binbrook WI

The July speaker at Binbrook & District WI was Nicky Porter, who runs an alternative therapies clinic in Horncastle.

Nicky explained how she became interested in different therapies when her conventional pain medication was not working.

She found the whole subject intriguing, so much so she is now a registered therapist.

Nicky explained how the different therapies are used and showed everyone how to feel their own life energy, together with well-being techniques.

Nicky is pictured judging the competition for a herbal remedy.