The top 13 most haunted sites in Lincolnshire to terrify you this Halloween

4. Boston Stump

Legend states that the creepy spectre of a 'Grey Lady' will appear in front of you if you run round the Boston Stump three times while the bells chime for midnight. But who was she? Many people believe the Stump's Grey Lady was a woman who was widowed when her husband died shortly after she had given birth to their first child. Stricken with grief and wanting the family to be reunited she threw herself off the Stump tower with the baby. Others believe the grey lady is the ghost of Sarah Preston - who died by suicide after leaping from the Stump. The 17th century Bostonian is credited as the person who brought the Plague to Boston, which is believed to have claimed 400 lives here. She did so by inviting a sailor to her home ' the mock-tudor building in Church Lane - which is now Church Keys wine bar and restaurant ' while her husband was away. It is claimed that he gave her the Black Death, which she then passed on in the town before feeling of guilt led her to take her own life.

Midlands