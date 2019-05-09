Teen’s plea to Rasen for Thai dog rescue

A Lissington teenager is calling on all of Rasen’s dog lovers to help her rescue a Thai dog in need of a loving home in the UK.

Former Caistor Grammar pupil Julia Randle has been living in a rural village in the east of Thailand for the past seven months - and looking after pooch, Missy.

Julia, 19, had been volunteering at a local school and caring for a stray dog on the grounds.

The dog had puppies and all of them now have new homes - except Missy.

Julia is due to return to Lincolnshire in July and is keen to bring beloved Missy with her… but she needs to raise £1,200.

She said: “Three months into my time volunteering in Thailand, a stray on the school grounds, whom I looked out for, had a litter of puppies.

“I looked after all six to start with, five of which got adopted once they were old enough and I kept one girl (Missy) caring for her and her mother whilst living at the school grounds.

“I didn’t plan to get attached to Missy as much as I have and thought it would be ok to leave her but as my departure date is fast approaching (as my volunteering contract will end) I decided to adopt her.

“To take Missy back to the UK with me will cost £1,200.

“As I currently have no income (due to being a volunteer) and with such a short period of time, I cannot fund this total cost alone.

“I am hoping to share my story to as many people as possible to help me adopt Missy and give her a permanent home with me in the UK.”

The £1,200 will cover the cost of transporting Missy back to the UK, from Bangkok airport to London Heathrow.

All of her required vet expenses have been funded already - everything from a microchip to blood tests and vaccinations.

So far, Julia has raised £185 of the £1,200 required.

If you would like to make a donation visit gofundme.com/missytouk.