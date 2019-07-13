Teeing off to keep the ‘copter flying at annual Rotary event

The annual charity golf day organised by the Rotary Club of Market Rasen proved to be another success.

The event saw 26 teams battle it out at Market Rasen Golf Club, with 16 of the teams from Thonock Park at Gainsborough.

However, it was the team of P Wiseman ( Kenwick Park) K Bristow (Cave Castle) J Moody (Kenwick Park) and A Stanley (Laceby Manor) who took the top spot, with 92 points.

Behind them by just one point was the homegrown team of R Ryan, R Pearce , E Pashley and R Crowe ( all Market Rasen Golf Club).

Taking the third spot, on 88 points, was the team of D Straw (Market Rasen), S Steeples (Market Rasen), S Graves Sleaford) and T Marshall (Sleaford).

Taking the prize for Nearest the Pin on the 5th Hole was A Green from Thonock Park and Nearest the Pin on the 18th Hole was J Ward of Woodhall Spa Golf Club.

Air Ambulance representative Faye Nam went along to present the prizes at the end of what was a very successful and profitable day.

The Rotary Golf Day realised a profit of £3,300 for the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance.

This means, over the years, the Rotary Club of Market Rasen will have donated more than £25,000 to the life saving activity of the Ambucopter.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance and in that time it has responded to more than 20,000 life-threatening missions.

