Tavern back on track with live music Sundays

Despite the disastrous end to last year, when recurrent flooding affected the Holton le Moor area, the Hope Tavern is back with a line up of top blues bands.

The list of new acts from across Europe, the UK and USA for the 2020 season starts this Sunday with The Della Grants.

Landlord Graeme Sellers said: “This will be a great start to the new year and we hope it will help us recover from 2019 - and give everyone a great time as well.”

Since their inception in 2014, The Della Grants have made a name for themselves among industry professionals and fellow musicians alike - for both their song writing ability and on-stage performances.

On the road, the DGs pride themselves on being an unforgiving rock and roll outfit whose arsenal is filled with high quality original material.

To date the band has performed at festivals and venues up and down the UK; performing alongside artists such as Dr Feelgood, Nine Below Zero, Laurence Jones, and Wilko Johnson.

While on the road, they have made a great impression on music fans with their mix of blues, rock, & Americana-influenced songs.

The Sunday Blues sessions are held regularly throughout the year at The Hope Tavern, on the A46 near the Holton le Moor crossing.

The session starts at 4.30pm and the door charge is £10.

Visit www.hope-tavern.co.uk for more information,

