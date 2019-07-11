Tales of Shakespeare works and theatre at Claxby

Unknown Shakespeare and the Elizabethan Theatre will bring entertainment for a summer’s evening at Claxby Church this Saturday, July 13.

Well-known actor of stage and screen, Ian Hogg will be the star attraction at the beautiful medieval church of St Mary.

He will be giving two talks; ‘Unknown Shakespeare’ and ‘The Elizabethan Theatre’, both based on knowledge gained from his years as a leading member of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

In 2017, Ian featured as Peter Slabbaert in ‘The Miniaturist’ and currently he can be seen in the recently released film ‘Sink’.

The evening at Claxby, which starts at 7pm, will include a selection of music from the period.

Dances will be played by the U3A recorder ensemble, madrigals performed by five singers and pieces for the oboe and keyboard played by Karen and David Beer.

Tickets cost £9 in advance or £10 on the door and include food and a glass of wine or juice.

To buy or reserve tickets, contact Elizabeth Holmes on 01673 828364, email lizteeshan@gmail.com, or Helen Wilson on 01673 828315, email hawvalley@yahoo.co.uk .

Proceeds from the concert will go to the church development fund.