Taking potatoes from soil to spirit at Elsham

A team made up of potato growers, a molecular microbiologist and a food and drinks specialist, has launched a limited edition Founders Club for its first ever premium potato-based spirit.

Elsham Wold Distillery was created to utilise potatoes from some of the founders’ other businesses to create a great quality, English product that delivers maximum value for its base ingredients and the farming community that grows them.

One founder, Richard Arundel of AKP, is from a family with three generations of heritage in Lincolnshire potato farming.

So, when the distillers demanded the creamiest potato to create a perfectly smooth English vodka, he knew the Lincolnshire Limestone King Edward would be ideal.

With a heritage dating back to 1902 when the first King Edward potato was grown by John Butler in Scotter, Lincolnshire, King Edward potatoes are more than just a base ingredient for Edwards 1902 premium potato vodka.

Famous for its eating qualities, thanks to its superior creamy texture, the variety has become a source of great pride in its home county.

Its royal story, rich qualities and close ties with the founders’ areas of experience and expertise gave Elsham Wold Distillery’s small team the confidence to create one of the smoothest premium potato vodkas on the market today.

Batch-produced just a few miles from the farms where its main ingredient is cultivated, the base spirit is made from 100 per cent raw ingredients.

The small but highly skilled team takes great pride in their craft and control the whole process themselves.

Matthew Hamilton, co-founder and distiller, said: “We truly believe that locally produced spirits from natural, raw ingredients can transcend the popular craft market and conquer the premium spirits industry.

“We set out to prove that quality produce, originating from our own farms across Lincolnshire, could create a premium English potato vodka.”

This closely controlled approach has been an important part of the journey from soil to spirit, and one the team hopes will be tasted in every bottle.

With its launch imminent, the recently established Elsham Wold Distillery has debuted its limited edition Founders Club membership package.

For those who would like to be part of the business’s journey from soil to spirit, membership – which is limited to a maximum of 1,902 - will include a first edition bottle of the premium potato vodka along with a bespoke cocktail kit.

In addition to enjoying, members of The Edwards 1902 Founders Club will also receive three additional bottles of the spirit throughout the year.

Purchasers will have their names added to the distillery’s Founders wall and benefit from access to events and new product launches.