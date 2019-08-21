Surprise for the WI

A small band of Nettleton & Moortown WI members visited The Guildhall in Lincoln and were greatly surprised this building, just above The Stonebow, was there at all.

Most of them had never noticed it whilst scurrying along the High Street.

It is a gem of a place which has been used since its construction in 1520 and occupies the whole of the second floor of The Stonebow.

It still hosts City Council meetings every six weeks and houses numerous pieces of regalia, including the sword of Richard II and the Mayor’s Chains of office.