Supported living in Caistor ready to open

A new centre offering supported living for people with mild to moderate physical and mental disability opens its doors next month.

Over the past two years, Caistor’s former Fleece Inn has been transformed by the Rock Foundation.

Most recently used as a Montessori School, the hilltop site in Grimsby Road sits within 10.5 acres of grounds, with views of the rolling Lincolnshire countryside.

There is already a well-established tea room and shop on site, and the Rock Foundation’s CEO and founder Pam Hodge is excited about this next phase of development.

She said: “It is 10 years since we launched the Rock Foundation UK and exactly two years since we bought this property.

“During this time, through the generous support of people across our region, we’ve helped many young people and adults.

“Our new unit continues this great work and has been a lifelong ambition to set up.

“We are keenly aware of the lack of high quality supported living options for individuals with mild to moderate physical and mental disability.

“The former Fleece Inn site has been reconfigured to ensure those with support needs can lead a healthy and fulfilling life within their own home and community.

“We are confident this service will build on our Foundation’s proven track record for supporting people with learning disabilities in the longer term, to maximise their independence and exercise choice and control over their lives.”

The supported housing service consists of 13 bedrooms.

Each room offers ample living space and has en suite facilities.

This is coupled with a well-appointed communal lounge, dining and kitchen areas, all of the highest quality and meeting all required standards.

Pam said: “Our Caistor site is also home to a wide range of facilities and activities, which residents will be able to access.

“These include participation in training kitchen, computers, arts and crafts, tea room training, gardening and retail, offering a healthy mix of activity and relaxation.

“With our round-the-clock support staff on site, we believe the provision will play a crucial role in providing a safe and secure home with support for people to live independently.

“We have both personal and professional experience of the pressures and worries both individuals, and their families, face when considering independent living options.

“And, as our opening day draws near, we are confident that our service offer will not only allay those concerns, but also bring reassurance and comfort to our residents and their families.”

The Rock Foundation residential premises will open for its first residents on March 2.

Their supported housing will be provided in partnership with a range of organisations of the residents choosing, to enable the correct personal care packages to be provided if required.

Pam added: “We are looking forward to welcoming our first residents and are currently discussing referrals from our local area and further afield.

“If you, or someone you support, are interested in discussing Caistor as your new home, please get in touch for an informal chat, or a visit.”

For information about Rock Foundation, whose main site is in Grimsby’s Henage Road, visit their website at rockfoundation.org.uk .

To discuss Rock Residential, call 01472 488026 or email pam@rockfoundation.org.uk