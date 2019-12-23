Support from Drill Hall for food bank

Lincoln Drill Hall is spreading some fairytale Christmas magic for families supported by Lincoln Food Bank and YMCA this year, giving them free tickets to see the Christmas panto.

The charity-run arts centre is demonstrating its commitment to the community and creating an inclusive creative space for local people by donating four family tickets for its 2019 pantomime, Cinderella, through Lincoln Food Bank and YMCA.

This has been made possible thanks to a generous offer from a local landlord who is hosting two pantomime cast members this year, and has suggested that a portion of the rent could be ‘paid forward’ in the form of tickets.

Chris Kirkwood, CEO of Lincoln Drill Hall said: “Charity, community and creativity are at the heart of what we do here at Lincoln Drill Hall.

“It’s important that our doors are open to everyone in our community, especially during the festive season, so as we approach Christmas, we’re able to give the gift of panto to local families with the help of Lincoln Food Bank and YMCA thanks to the generosity of a local resident.

“We can’t wait to welcome families to what is going to be the magical highlight of the Christmas season here in Lincoln.”

Co-ordinator at Lincoln Food Bank, Amy Colley, said they were ‘really grateful’ to Lincoln Drill Hall for their generosity this festive season.

She continued: “A trip to the pantomime will bring some normality and lots of joy to families who are otherwise going through a difficult time.

“When people are in a position where they need to use a food bank there’s a great deal of stress and plenty of sleepless nights.

“For families, it also means saying no to the children.

“It can be hard at any time of the year, but is especially difficult around Christmas.

“Food banks see a 44 percent increase in use in December compared to the rest of the year, which highlights the need in Lincoln and across the UK for vital charities.

“We’re often helping people who are making the choice between food and heating the house.

“Our support means they can do both, and the drill hall is providing some fun and festive cheer to put a smile on everyone’s face.

“On behalf of Lincoln Food Bank, I’d like to thank Lincoln Drill Hall for sharing some Christmas magic and so much joy with families in Lincoln – and good luck for another wonderful panto season!”

Cinderella runs until Saturday, January 4.

The Lincoln venue has also recently announced its Spring 2020 programme, which is packed full of household names and innovative performances.

Tickets are now available to be purchased, just in time for Christmas.

Chris said: “From incredible musical performances to hilarious comedians, we have something for everyone.”

For lovers of folk rock, Fairport Convention will be taking to the stage on Thursday, February 6, while fans of Britain’s Got Talent will be in for a treat when global superstar La Voix returns to the Drill Hall on Saturday February 15.

With fans including Sir Ian McKellen, Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, she isn’t one to be missed.

Comedian Phil Wang, who has made a name for himself on the Edinburgh Fringe, and has appeared on Taskmaster and Live at the Apollo, is bringing ‘Philly Philly Wang Wang’ to Lincoln – perfect for comedy lovers.

Current affairs aficionados will enjoy a visit from Jeremy Vine on Friday, March 13 with ‘What the Hell is Going On?!, and anyone who enjoys a dose of 007 over the festive period will love nothing more than tickets to ‘The BBC Big Band: The Music of James Bond...And Beyond!’ on Thursday, April 9.

As one of the world’s finest jazz orchestras, The BBC Big Band is best known for performing on BBC Radio 2 and 3, and will be performing classic Bond numbers to celebrate the latest instalment in the franchise.

lFor details on all the shows and to book tickets visit lincolndrillhall.com or call the box office on 01522 873894.