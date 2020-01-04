Support divided for giving gender choice

One in three people in West Lindsey think children should be free to choose their gender, new research on attitudes across Great Britain shows.

That is according to a nationwide poll of 21,000 people carried out by the publisher UnHerd in association with pollster FocalData, which found more than a third of the British public support the rights of transgender children.

But Unherd said the results show the debate is far from resolved.

Participants were asked how much they agreed with the statement “it is acceptable for adolescent children to make their own decisions about their gender identity”.

The responses were then analysed to create a model for each constituency, based on the characteristics of people living there, including age, voting record and employment status.

Only one parliamentary constituency crosses into West Lindsey – Gainsborough, where 33% agreed children should be able to choose their gender, compared to 34% who disagreed; the rest undecided.

Of these, 14% strongly disagree with the statement, while 20% said they simply disagreed.

The constituencies were ranked based on how many agree versus disagree, with the top ranking being considered the most trans-friendly.

Gainsborough was placed 548th of 632 constituencies – not including the 18 in Northern Ireland.

Across Britain as a whole, 37% of people think children should be able to make decisions about their gender.

Only seven constituencies had more than half of people in agreement.

James Kirkup, from Unherd, said: “The politics of transgenderism are under-explored for several reasons. Politicians’ timidity in the face of activists’ ferocity is one big factor.

“But there’s another – that it’s a fiendishly complex issue that doesn’t fit easily into the narratives and categories that structure so much of British political debate.

“This poll shows the debate about gender in 21st-century Britain is not just unresolved, it has yet to even begin in earnest.”