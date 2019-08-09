Summer season of music at Tealby

Tealby Church will be full of the sound of music on Sundays throughout August.

A Summer Season of Musical Concerts began on Sunday and will continue over the next three weekends.

Opening the season was popular folk band Da Capo, who provided their usual mix of traditional songs.

This Sunday, August 11, there will be Medieval Music on medieval instruments to enjoy.

Louth’s Meridian Ladies Choir will be bringing their beautiful harmonies to the church on August 18 and to round off the season, on August 25, it will be the Harmonix & Voices Venus Singing Group.

The summer concerts start at 2pm and are followed by a traditional afternoon tea.

Tickets cost £10, which includes the concert and the tea.

These are available by calling 07896 715172 and for more information visit the events page at walesbychurches.org