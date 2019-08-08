Summer scorcher at Revesby Country Fair

A combination of glorious weather and a host of attractions ensured Revesby Country Fair proved to be a red-hot success on Sunday.

Thousands enjoyed a day crammed with entertainment, equine events and country pursuits.

Held in the stunning Revesby Park, there was something for everyone with a special appearance from The Imps Motorcycle Display Team.

The team previously headlined the main ring back in 2014 and has performed across the world for millions of people.

Crowds were sitting on the edge of their seats as one rider performed a jump over the other members of the team.

Other highlights were a human pyramid and riders facing backwards while navigating around the main arena.

Crowds also enjoyed a parade of hounds from South Wold Hunt and East Lincs Basset Hounds, plus some feathery fun with the Fens Falconry display.

John Roe, chairman of Revesby Country Fair, said: “We had an excellent turn out.

“We were very well supported and we are very pleased.

“We are thrilled to bits with the success.

“We had a lot of very positive comments.

“We have been – again –blessed with fantastic weather.

“We are in such a fantastic natural park and setting – people do enjoy coming along.”

Proceeds from the annual event are split between various charities.

Mr Roe said: “We always support LIVES and the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance. Money also goes to various other local charities.”

And the date is already in the diary for next year, with Revesby Country Fair returning on Sunday, August 2, 2020.