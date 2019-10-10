Successful Wrap and Pack at Market Rasen Methodist Church

The annual Wrap and Pack event at Market Rasen Methodist Church in support of the Operation Christmas Child initiative was another success.

A number of volunteers turned out to help wrap shoeboxes and pack them with a variety of items donated by people from the Methodist Church community and beyond.

Among them was the church’s new minister, the Rev Heather Wilson, pictured above (far left), with some of the volunteers.

Once again, the hard working volunteers were rewarded with bacon butties and cake for all their efforts.

•Your Rasen Mail is once again teaming up with the Rotary Club for it’s annual Shoebox Appeal. See next week’s paper to find out how you can get involved.