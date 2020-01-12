Successful seasonal store collections

The Rotary Club of Market Rasen has expressed its thanks to all those shoppers at the Co-ops in Caistor and in Market Rasen, as well as those at the Market Rasen Tesco store, for showing extreme generosity to their collections for Shelter Box and for Andy’s, the children’s section of St Andrew’s Hospice in Grimsby.

Shelter Box will benefit from a Rotary Club donation of £841.53, although this figure may be rounded up by the Club’s International Committee.

Rotary seasonal collection

This is a 20 per cent increase on last year’s collection.

David Mason and Barry Chambers were equally delighted with the fruits of their organisation to collect at the two Co-op branches.

The donation adds to the £30,005 collected over the years by the Market Rasen Rotary Club for this charity.

David Mason said: “On behalf of us both, I would like to thank our fellow collectors, who worked two hour shifts through the day, and also the management and staff of both Co-op stores for their support.”

Andy’s Children’s Hospice will benefit from an award of at least £926.87, an increase of 50 per cent on the 2018 collection.

Derek Anderson, organiser of this collection, was ‘over the moon’ with the increase in collection and again, thanks the management and staff at Tesco for allowing the collection to take place on a busy pre-Christmas shopping day.

Rtn Mason continued: “Thanks to all who so generously contributed and best wishes to all for a happy healthy and successful decade of the 20s.”