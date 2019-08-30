Success for Rasen open church event

The life of Market Rasen Parish Church was on show on Saturday at a special ‘Open Church’ event.

The Rev Claire Walker, curate at St Thomas’s, organised the event to welcome the wider community into the church building and give a flavour of the range of activities taking place on a regular basis.

Erin Walker being shown how to make a Green Man from air-dry clay by Joseph McCulloch-Smith EMN-190826-232626001

Bell ringing, making Green Men and even the chance to question a bishop were all on offer for the steady stream of visitors who came through the doors.

The Rev Walker said: “The event went really well.

“With it being Bank Holiday and the weather being so good, we have been really surprised by the amount of visitors we have had.

“Some have been people we know, who called in to say hello, but many others are people we have never seen before, so we are very pleased with that.

Stephanie Fox, with granddaughters Millie and Maisie, at the wedding display featuring Stephanie's dress from 1971 and her mother's dress from 1937. EMN-190826-232615001

“The bishop has had no shortage of people wanting to talk to him too, which is great.”

The Rev Walker continued: “We wanted to show people this is their church; it is here for everybody and there is lots going on.”

One of the newest activities at the church is ‘Open Door’, which is held in the Church Room opposite the church every Thursday from 2pm to 4pm.

Anne Ward heads up the initiative and is keen to welcome more people through the door.

Tony Ward trying his hand on bell ringing with the guidance of Charles Cade. The ringing simualator was supplied by the Lincoln Diocesan Guild of Bell Ringers EMN-190826-232648001

She said: “It is somewhere just to drop in on a Thursday afternoon and enjoy a cuppa and a chat.

“There is the option to join a craft activity or game, but really you do whatever you want to and maybe make some new friends.

“People of all ages are welcome and can just call in at some point during the afternoon.”

Supporting Saturday’s event was the Rt Rev Dr Nigel Peyton, Honorary Assistant Bishop for the Diocese of Lincoln, who was delighted with how things had gone.

A tour of the bell rining chamber and a taste of real ringing EMN-190827-113712001

He said: “Events like this give the opportunity for people to see something of the life of the church and, maybe, something of God.

“The church needs to be public; we need to be able to engage.

“Claire has put a lot of effort into this.

“As a bishop I have pleasure in getting the opportunity to speak to people.”

David Atkinson on the Christian Aid stand EMN-190826-232637001

Anne Ward promoting the Open Door sessions with Eddie EMN-190826-232603001

