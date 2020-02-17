Storm Dennis: Flood alert in force for the Market Rasen area

A flood alert is currently in force for the River Rase and Upper Ancholme as a result of Storm Dennis.

In a statement issued this morning (Monday), the Government’s Flood Warning Information Service said: “Over the last 36 hours we have seen heavy rainfall in the Rase and Upper Ancholme area as a result of Storm Dennis.

“This means that levels in the Rase and Upper Ancholme rivers remain high, which will lead to flooding of low lying land and roads close to the rivers.

“The A631 road at Bishopbridge however should be accessible to traffic.

“The Environment Agency recommends that you do not drive through flood water. We expect the rivers to remain high throughout the next few days. “Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded. “We are constantly monitoring river levels, and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens.”

