Storm Ciara: Powercuts and flood warnings in the Market Rasen area

Some residents in the Market Rasen area have been left without electricity after Storm Ciara caused chaos across Lincolnshire over the weekend.

Electricity supplier Northern Powergrid says there are currently around 100 houses affected in the Rothwell area.

The power cuts were reported just before 6am today (Monday).

Meanwhile, around 10 homes in Ussleby have been left without electricity after the issue was reported just before 10am yesterday (Sunday).

Properties in the Market Rasen area and Tealby area are also affected.

According to Northern Powergrid, powercuts were caused by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment.

There have also been road closures across the Lincolnshire Wolds due to trees falling down in the high-speed winds.

Lincolnshire Police have been assisting with issues across the county since Storm Ciara arrived on Saturday.

In a Tweet posted yesterday (Sunday) the Force Control Room for Lincolnshire Police stated: “So far today we have dealt with 628 calls for service - 238 of them were linked to Storm Ciara and the day is not yet over!

“Thanks go to everyone helping out and to all the other agencies working alongside us today.”

A tree was reported as coming down in the high winds on the A631 Magna Mile between Ludford and Louth at around 1.50pm yesterday.

There were also reports of a tree down at Limber Hill near Binbrook, but motorists were advised the road was passable with care.

Storm Ciara also meant heavy rainfall in the Market Rasen area - with a flood alert still in place for the River Rase and Upper Ancholme.

In a statement issued just before 9am today (Monday), the Government’s Flood Warning Information Service said: “Over the last 24 hours we have seen heavy rainfall in the River Rase area. This means that the River Rase has risen, which will lead to flooding of low lying land and roads close to the river from this morning (Monday) onwards.

“We expect the river to remain high throughout the next few days. Our forecasts indicate that flooding to properties is not likely and therefore flood warnings are not expected to be issued.

“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.

“We are constantly monitoring river levels, and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens.”

• More on this story as we have it.