Steve ready to step out at home and away for dementia research

Six years after losing his wife to Alzheimer’s a Faldingworth man is continuing his fight to fund research into the disease.

Michelle Boryszczuk was one of the youngest people to die from the disease, aged just 44.

Since then, husband Steve has raised thousands of pounds through one-off events and treks.

Initially, the treks were to finish off Michelle’s ‘bucket list’ but he has now got the bug and is heading out later this year to Cambodia.

Steve said: “I did the treks for Michelle - visiting places she had wanted to go and at the same time raising money for research into Alzheimer’s.

“But it gets to you and now I feel I want to do another one.

“Local people have been so supportive of my fundraising and so I want to keep going to help raise even more for Alzheimer’s Research UK.

“There are so many charities out there, but people are continuing to support this one, which is fantastic.”

Steve, along with his partner Karen, will be heading out to Cambodia on November 2 for the 10-day trek.

Steve said: “It is Karen’s first trek and while there isn’t the altitude on this one, it will be quite challenging.

“It will be very hot, very humid and very dusty.”

The couple have set their target at £7,500, but they have already passed the halfway mark, with the total approaching £4,000.

Closer to home, Steve has organised another ‘Walk to Defeat Dementia’, with a choice of two or five miles.

The event will be held on Sunday, September 8, heading out from the De Aston School rear car park in Legsby Road at 10.30am.

The cost is £10 to take part, which includes a t-shirt and a wristband.

Sponsorship for the walk is optional, but Steve has forms for those who want one.

Payment can be made through Steve’s fundraising page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/steve-boryszczuk8



Walkers can also just turn up on the day to take part.

For more information call Steve n 07926 024653 or email him on s_boryszczuk@hotmail.com