Stalls set to take root in Rasen Market Place

If you have a passion for plants then the place to be this weekend is Market Rasen Market Place.

The annual Gardeners’ Market, organised by the town’s Lions Club, will be held this Saturday, June 1 from 9am to 4pm.

Keen gardeners can go along to pick up a plant - or two - from a selection of stalls from specialist growers.

These include fuchsias, carnivorous plants, herbs, hanging baskets and planters, Irises and specialist roses.

There will also be fresh strawberries, ice creams and burgers on sale too.

Spokesman for Market Rasen Lions, Lis Eastburn said: “As always, we have worked with Steve Penney from Waltham Herbs to get the range of stalls for the event.

“We hope there will be something on offer to suit every type of garden.

As always, the event will also see a Craft Fayre in the Festival Hall, which will run from 10am to 4pm, featuring a range of craft and gift stalls.

There will also be the opportunity for local good causes to raise some money for their own funds.

As well as the hot and cold refreshments on sale in the market place, there will also be tea, coffee and cake on offer throughout the day in the Festival Hall for donations to the Lions Club.

Lis added: “ Money raised from the Gardeners’ Fair event will, as always, go the Lions’ charity fund.

“Throughout the year, the club supports a range of local charities and good causes, both groups and individuals.”