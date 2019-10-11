Sporting fun at Kelsey

Pupils at Kelsey Primary School are giving the thumbs up to new equipment for the school playground.

Pictured are some of the Key Stage 2 pupils taking advantage of the outdoor exercise.

Head teacher Andrew Cook said: “The equipment will be available for pupils to enjoy at break and lunch times and encourages them to keep active.

“We also have a weekly basketball club and football club that these resources will be invaluable for.

“Pupils have so far been very positive and grateful, which is lovely to see.”