Snapshot of Rasen at new centre

A snapshot in time of Market Rasen has been buried at the town’s new leisure centre for future generations to uncover.

Children from the town’s primary school were invited by the centre contractors, Morgan Sindall, to create a time capsule.

Time capsule burial at Rasen leisure centre EMN-200228-062316001

Last week, the school’s oldest boy and girl - Valerie and Alex, plus the youngest boy and girl - Emily and Cody, had the honour of burying the capsule beneath what will become the multi-use games area.

Alex said: “It has been great fun.

“I am excited to come back and see it when it’s all finished.

“I like football and it will be great to have an all weather pitch.”

Time capsule burial at Rasen leisure centre EMN-200228-062304001

Valerie added: “I will always remember today.”

Head of School, Nichola Allerston said it had been difficult to know what to put in the capsule, as there was so much the children wanted to show about life today.

In the end, the children wrote letters to describe 2020 living, included a school prospectus, coins, pictures of the school and, of course, a copy of the Market Rasen Mail.

Market Rasen Mayor, John Matthews and chairman of West Lindsey, Steve England also attended the time capsule ceremony.

Time capsule burial at Rasen leisure centre EMN-200228-062352001

Coun Matthews said: “This has been a wonderful experience for the young people; a unique experience.

“Every time they use the games area, they will know they have a bit of the town’s history beneath their feet.”

The children and guests were also given a tour of the new centre by senior project manager Darrel Patten and site manager Alan Hardy.

Last time the school visited the site, the building was just a shell inside. Now, the internal walls are up and the floor of the main sports hall is due to be laid in the next four weeks.

Time capsule burial at Rasen leisure centre EMN-200228-062404001

Coun England said: “It is great to hear about something like this as taxpayers can see what the money is being spent on.”

The centre is on schedule to open in May this year.

Time capsule burial at Rasen leisure centre EMN-200228-062416001