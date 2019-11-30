Sleigh dates set for seasonal visits with help of Rasen Lions

Market Rasen Lions are preparing to help Father Christmas tour the town once again this festive season.

However, before going mobile they will be bringing Santa’s sleigh to the town’s Christmas market event on Saturday, November 30.

Father Christmas will be at the event to meet the young visitors and - if they are good - to give them a pre-Christmas gift.

It is also planned to have Santa’s sleigh outside the town’s Co-op store on Saturday, December 21.

In-between times, the Lions will be helping Father Christmas make his town tour, with an extra route added this year, making four evenings in total.

Lions president Lis Eastburn said: “It is always a wonderful time to take Father Christmas on his tour of the town.

“We don’t want anyone to miss his visit, so we are releasing the tour dates now, so everyone can put it in the diary.

“We look forward to seeing everyone.”

The series of four tours starts on Wednesday, December 11.

This route will start, as usual, from Parkside at 4.30pm and will then tour the Brambles, Maple Drive, Fern Drive, The Furlongs and Lady Frances Drive, before finishing again at Parkside.

The following night, Thursday, December 12, the sleigh will start its journey from De Aston at 4.30pm.

It will then tour Legsby Road, turn around at the race course and come back down Legsby Road, then to The Ridings, Wells Drive, Haydock Way, Thirsk Close, Hunt Close, Horseshoe Way, the Ridings, Lammas Leas, Chapman Street, Waterloo Street, Lancaster Drive, Victoria Road and finishing at De Aston.

Tour number three will be on Wednesday, December 18.

The evening will begin with a visit to The Poplars Care Home in Chapman Street at 4.30pm.

Then, the sleigh will head out onto Willingham Road then tour Lime Street, River Side, Anglian Way, Willingham Road, Kingfisher Drive, Heron Way, Mallard Way and finish back on Willingham Road.

The final tour will take place on Friday, December 20, starting from Market Rasen Library at 4.30pm.

It will then tour Gordon Field, Whitworth Way, Mill Road, Ashfield Close, Holly Tree Close, Oak Tree Close, Cedar Close, Velden Way, Coronation Road, Mill Road and finish back at the library.

As always, the Lions will be grateful for any donations made along the way for their charity fund.