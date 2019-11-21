Six months on - plans to rebuild Rasen flats after devastating fire

Plans have been submitted to West Lindsey District Council to rebuild Hartley House after a devastating fire earlier this year.

On Friday, May 24, a huge blaze engulfed 16 Union Street- a building home to Mattu’s, Colebrook School of Dance and several residential flats.

Now applicant, Mr Amarjit Mattu, is applying for listed building consent for reinstatement works to Hartley House following a fire in Flat 16D.

According to Mr Mattu, the flat requires a new roof, floor, walls,doors and windows.

Other works needed include a new floor, walls and doors to the office/storage/wc area below, new plasterboard and finishes to flats 16A and 16B and new glazing to replace cracked panes of the shop front doors and windows.

Documents submitted to West Lindsey District Council state: “The building has suffered a fire and will be reinstated on a like for like basis.

“The premises currently comprises a small basement storage area.

“ At ground level there are two dance studios one at the rear and one at the front.

“There is a convenience store located at ground with storage areas, kitchen facilities, office and WC.

“The entrances to the flats above are also located at ground level, accessed via the rear.

“At first floor level there are three flats over the convenience store (16A, 16B & 16D), one flat over the dance studio (16C) and one flat over the kitchen facilities/side entrance (18A).

“The fire has mainly caused structural damage to Flat D, it’s roof and the office/storage/WC area below it. The other areas have mainly suffered smoke/water damage from the fire brigade.

“The front elevation, which is mentioned under the listed building entry, has not suffered any structural damage.

“The shop front doors and windows will require the glazing to be replaced, toughened to meet current regulations.

“Flat 16D received the main brunt of the fire and therefore will need replastering, new stud walls, floor joists, boarding and new windows.”

No comments have been submitted regarding the application.