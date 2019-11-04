Sir Edward Leigh makes speech in bid to win Speaker vote

MP for Market Rasen, Sir Edward Leigh, has made his election speech for the role of Speaker in the House of Commons this afternoon (Monday).

In his speech, Sir Edward said it was ‘an honour’ to stand for this particular job.

He continued: “Like all those standing, I love this place and I only wish to serve it.

“I think the speaker should submerge his or her character in the job.

“The speaker should be the servant of the house and the speaker should be a dignified and quiet voice.

“I believe all the candidates standing today can achieve that.”

