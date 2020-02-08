Sign up to become a Diva for a Day

There is the opportunity to sing out with the Zero Degrees Chorus at a workshop being held later this month.

Diva for a Day will be held on Sunday, February 16, in the studio at the Louth Riverhead Theatre.

The event will run from 10am to 4pm and costs £5.

Sign up now to get information about the day and learning tracks.

The day will see the singing of ‘Make Your Own Kind of Music’, plus some Paloma Faith.

To book a place email zerodegreeschorus @gmail.com or call 07584 650670.

The award-winning Zero Degrees Show Chorus is Louth’s all female a capella group inspired by the love of close harmony and currently has 35 singing members.