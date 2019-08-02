Sign up for Rasen’s town tidy event

Market Rasen Action Group is once again joining forces with the town council for a town tidy up event.

Now they are calling on residents once again to join them and help tackle some of the town’s problem areas.

Areas being targeted by the volunteers at town tidy- up events include town parks, the market place, the main high street, river banks and other public areas.

The tidy-up event will take place on Saturday, August 10, from 10am to 2pm and all ages are welcome to go along and join in.

The necessary equipment will be available to take part in the town tidy

Meet in the market place for areas to be allocated.

Anyone who would like to volunteer, or who would like some more information, can contact the Market Rasen Action group through the Facebook page.

Alternatively, email marketrasenactiongroup@gmail.com