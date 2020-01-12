Sign up for Danceathon to help hospice

They say dancing is good for the soul and what better way to help your local hospice than to boogie away the afternoon, not to mention the Christmas pud you can work off as you prepare for the event!

From February 24-29, St Andrew’s Hospice will be hosting a ‘Danceathon’ event which is open to anyone and everyone, from schools to businesses,to individuals and families.

So now is the time to put some spice into a salsa or some hip into a hip hop, or why not learn the ‘Dance for Andy’s’, which is being especially created by Clifton Dance Academy at its online dance page.

Becky Darnell, the hospice’s charity funding and campaigns lead, said: “We’re always looking for new and fresh ideas to help raise much-needed funds and awareness for our charity, whilst trying to keep it fun and exciting for those who are taking part.

“We’re expecting the Danceathon to become one of our signature events and we’re really hoping that we can take this fundraiser to new heights!”

Becky continued: “If you are a school, how much fun would it be to watch your teachers dance the day away, or cheer on the catering staff as they prepare the lunchtime meals, boogie style?

“Businesses can sponsor a school or gym to participate, or dress up as dance movie characters - practising their moves in banks and shops across the region.”

The end of the week, on Saturday, February 29, will be the pinnacle of the Danceathon activities as the ‘Ultimate Danceathon’ gets under way.

Hosted by local business Ultimate Packaging – who have pledged to raise tonnes of cash throughout the hospice’s 40th anniversary year – this 12-hour event will be held at Ultimate’s Innovation Hub, on Europarc.

Starting at noon and ending at midnight, challenge yourselves to dance for as long as possible, asking people to sponsor you per song, per minute, per hour, or whatever you feel you can manage.

Becky added: “With tracks from the last four decades, family entertainment earlier in the day, refreshments and a compere, this is certain to be an event to remember.”

Registration for the Ultimate Danceathon costs £10 for both adults and children and includes a neon sweat band and sunglasses, or £15 with your very own Danceathon 2020 t-shirt.

Sign up via www.standrews hospice.com or call the fundraising team on 01472 571265.