Shock closure plans for Caenby restaurant

Popular Caenby Corner restaurant Meat Inc has announced it will be closing its doors later this month.

The burger house - based at Caenby Corner services, just off the A15 - will close on Sunday, July 28.

Meat Inc’s owners said the closure was due to ‘alternative plans’ for the site and that it had been a ‘difficult decision’.

In a statement, the Meat Inc team said: “It’s with a very heavy heart that we announce our closure.

“We have been made aware that alternative plans are afoot for our site, and we are powerless to stop these under the terms of our lease.

“The news has been very unsettling for the team and we therefore took the difficult decision to close...on our terms, with our heads held high.

“We wish to thank each and every one of you for your fantastic support. It has been quite a journey.

“Hopefully we will see you all again for one last feed.”

On social media, the news attracted more than 1,900 comments from the restaurant’s shocked fans, with many saying they have been left feeling ‘gutted’.

A Meat Inc spokesman has since said the team has been ‘truly bowled over’ by everyone’s comments.

The spokesman said they were ‘still fighting’ and looking into a possible move to the new Travelodge site in Gainsborough.

He said: “We can’t make any promises and lots needs to happen, but if we were to move to the new Travelodge site in Gainsborough would you still support us?”

It has been a tough year for Meat Inc after its Lincoln burger house closed in June 2018 after just three months of trading.