Sheltered accommodation plans

Supported living could be

provided in a village near Market Rasen if the latest plans are approved by the district council.

Applicant Mr Peter Wild has submitted a change of use application to West Lindsey District Council to convert an existing guest house into a residential care home.

If the plans are approved, Glendower House, in High Street, Glentham, could be transformed into eight self-contained one bed apartments for supported living.

The applicant is also seeking to create a staff office and toilet facilities on the ground floor.

According to Mr Wild, the apartments are designed to provide sheltered accommodation provision only .

This type of accommodation is specifically designed for older people (or younger disabled people) to allow them to live independently.

In documents to West Lindsey District Council, Mr Wild states: “Until recently, Glendower House was an eight bedroom guesthouse with all bedroom accommodation on the first floor.

“There will be no alterations that will negatively change the character of the existing building and only two alterations to the external appearance of the building.

“The ground floor had guest lounges, a dining rooms and the establishments ’back of house’.

“There are two kitchens to the ground floor and a ‘conservatory’ of sorts.

“Little is known about the history of the building but it is clear from the internal and external images that the building is of a low architectural quality.

“Our proposals seek to provide eight apartments for sheltered accommodation provision only.

“This is to provide one bed apartments with kitchen facilities, allowing the resident to live in a self sufficient manner with the support of on site staff who will be in the ground floor office.

“The proposal is not a rehabilitation centre but aimed for residents who wish to live independently with care support if required.

“The building will be staffed 24 hours a day.

“As previously stated, the care home offers a balance between 24 hour care and independent living.

“The building is to staffed with two care workers with one care worker staying overnight.

“Provision is made for this on the ground floor.

“The care homes will be run by experienced qualified staff who have a wealth of experience running transition homes in other cities.”

There are already five car parking spaces on site so no additional spaces will be added as part of the plans.