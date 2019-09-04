Sheep and cattle perish in barn blaze at Middle Rasen

A number of sheep and cattle perished in a barn blaze at Sand Lane, in Middle Rasen, last night (Tuesday), it can be revealed.

A statement has been issued this morning (Wednesday) by Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

A spokesman said: “In terms of the incident, it has resulted in severe damage by fire to 100% of a barn measuring 150ft x 60ft used for storage of straw and cattle including approximately 130 bales of straw and ¾ ton hay bales.

“A number of cattle and sheep sadly perished in the fire.

“The fire is believed to have been caused by an ember from a nearby bonfire which had landed in straw bales a few days before.

“The owner then moved the bales after noticing scorch marks which ignited the bales.

“There is still one crew in attendance this morning.”

Local resident Max Robinson took this photo at 9.15am today (Wednesday) which shows the extent of damage caused.

