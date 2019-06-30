Sensory plan brings colour run fun for Rasen preschool

Children, their families and the staff at Market Rasen Pre-School took part in their own sponsored colour run.

The event began with a balloon burst of paint.

Colour run fun at Market Rasen Preschool EMN-190624-223909001

Dressed in white t-shirts, everyone was encouraged to do as many laps of the track as they could, while having paint thrown at them.

The children and their families have been busy collecting sponsors and the money raised is going towards the Market Rasen Pre-School Friends Association.

The plan is to look at buying sensory equipment for the children at pre-school, with a focus on children with additional needs, to support their needs and development.

Pre-school manager, Hayley Jacklin said: “We are so overwhelmed with the support we have received.

Colour run fun at Market Rasen Preschool EMN-190624-223920001

“The sponsored colour run was so successful and thoroughly enjoyed by all.

“Thank you to everyone who has sponsored someone, collected sponsorship, helped us on the day, and to everyone that took part or came along to watch.

“We hope you all had a blast and we can’t wait to be able to share the total amount raised.”

Colour run fun at Market Rasen Preschool EMN-190624-223858001

Colour run fun at Market Rasen Preschool EMN-190624-223951001

Colour run fun at Market Rasen Preschool EMN-190624-223940001