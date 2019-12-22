Seniors seasonal lunch at Binbrook

More than 50 senior citizens of Binbrook attended the annual free Christmas meal.

Organisers Rose Read and Keith Wilson raised the money for this year’s meal by running a number of events throughout the year, including raffles and bingo nights.

The meal went down a treat, with everyone saying how much they enjoyed it.

The food was prepared by the landlords of the village pub, The Plough, and served by a host of volunteers, some of whom are pictured above.

Children from the primary school visited, too, to sing some carols.