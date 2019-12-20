Seasonal display helping to keep the ambucopter flying

One of the largest Christmas Lights displays in North Lincolnshire can be seen every evening until January 6 at Owmby Lane in North Kelsey Moor.

Dedicated fundraisers Keith and Linda Tyler are once again supporting the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, and each year they raise more than £1,000 for the charity.

The display gets bigger and better each year and people are travelling from far and wide to see it.

Keith, 73, constructs the display, starting on November 1 , as it now so large it takes the whole of November to set up this mammoth display.

Linda helps with the preparation work and decorates the inside of their cottage .

The couple are no strangers to supporting various charities over the years, by running marathons, climbing Kilimanjaro, trekking to Everest Base Camp, and many other similar challenges.

They have raised more than £42,000 for good causes.

This huge Christmas display includes an amazing 46 lit-up reindeer, plus lots of penguin, snowmen, polar bears, Christmas trees, over 28 lit-up acrylic mushroom sets, and many other items covering almost one-third of an acre of gardens.

It is all powered by renewable energy thanks to Bulb Energy Company.

Now, both Keith and Linda are once again looking forward to seeing the delight on the faces of all those coming to view the spectacle.

The display is lit each night from 5pm to 9pm. For anyone unable to attend the display who would still like to help, their Christmas Lights donation page can be found at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/KeithTylerandLindaTyler