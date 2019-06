Holton le Moor WI members were given an impressive insight into operations of a life-saving service recently.

They paid a visit to HM Coastguard Search & Rescue, which is based at Kirmington.

Two pilots, one winch operator, one winchman and two engineers make up the team who are on constant alert day and night during their shift.

The ladies were given an excellent tour, which highlighted the commitment and outstanding expertise of the men and women who provide this truly invaluable service.