Science of sleep topic for first Rasen cafe event

The first café scientifique on The Science of Sleep held at Café Clip proved a big success.

The event, a collaboration between Community Learning in Partnership (CLIP) and the University of Lincoln, was a sell out way ahead of the date.

Organiser Ray Mason said: “Judging by the feedback we received, people were delighted with the evening.

“Professor Law was both an entertaining and informative speaker.

“He has promised to come back next year to talk about his research into microbes and their impact on our health.”

People were given the chance to consider some of the science and popular myths surrounding sleep and were involved in a lively question and answer session.

Professor Carenza Lewis (Professor for the Public Understanding of Research), well known for being one of the presenters of Channel 4’s Time Team, said: “I am delighted to see Café Scientifique starting up in Market Rasen supported by the University of Lincoln, as it shows there is a thirst for scientific understanding in the area.

“I wish it every success and look forward to seeing it thrive.”

The next café scientifique will be held at Café Clip on July 3, from 7pm to 9pm, when the topic will be ‘The Future of Food Production’. To book a place call 01673 843489 or email ray@cliplearning.com .